800,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine arrives Thailand; remaining 1 million next month

Another batch of 800,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine has arrived in Thailand on Saturday and would be distributed to medical personnel and at-risk groups nationwide.



Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the remaining 1 million doses of the country’s first order of 2 million shots from China-based Sinovac Biotech would arrive as scheduled next month.







He said the ministry planned to buy more than 5 million doses of vaccine from Sinovac. The order was under discussion between the government and the company.







Mr. Anutin added that the ministry had never hampered efforts by the private sector to import vaccines or the registration of shots by other manufacturers. The ministry stands ready to facilitate the private sector in importing the vaccines to serve people since the move would ease the burden of the government. (NNT)













