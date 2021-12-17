80,000 police officers assigned to enhance road safety during New Year Festival in Thailand

Royal Thai Police Deputy Commissioner Police General DamrongsakKittiprapat said the department will assign 80,000 police officers to enhance road safety nationwide during this coming New Year Festival.

During the so-called “7 dangerous days,” officers will station at different spots on roads and rest points to ease traffic congestion and monitor road safety. At some spots, officers will offer snacks and water as well as give recommendations on routes.







During the holidays, over 7.6 million cars are expected to travel from and to Bangkok. Outbound routes will be facing severe congestion from December 30 – 31 while inbound routes will witness the same from January 3.

Police General Damrongsak added that trucks with more than 10 wheels will be banned on some roads on December 30 – 31 and January 2 – 4 to lessen traffic congestion. However, lorry drivers who need to travel on those days can file for permission by visiting “www.hwpdth.com.”



Police will take legal action against violators of road safety traffic laws including motorcyclists who ride on the wrong side of the road or ride on footpaths, drunk drivers, red-light runners, and more.

For help and route information, travelers can contact the Highway Police at hotline 119, the Highway Police Facebook page, the Traffic Control and Command Centre, hotline 1197. (NNT)



























