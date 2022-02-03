60,000 tourists from Europe and Russia register for Thailand’s resumed ‘Test & Go’ entry

Since Feb 1, over 60,000 tourists have registered for their visits through the resumed Test & Go scheme and most of them are Europeans, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said as the Test & Go entry scheme resumed on Tuesday, over 60,000 tourists registered for it and most of them were the European tourists who wanted to avoid the winter in their homeland and stay comfortable in the Thai summer from this month until April.







The registrants included tourists from Russia, Germany, France and Britain and their qualified applications would be approved in seven days, he said.

During the past COVID-19 outbreaks, beautiful natural attractions were rehabilitated and were attracting travelers, Mr Yuthasak said. He believed that tourism would be active again at tourist destinations and local communities in provinces.



The TAT governor expected the country to welcome 8-15 million visitors and local tourists to make about 160 million trips this year. The country should then generate 1.12 trillion baht from tourism including 630 billion baht from visitors, Mr Yuthasak said. (TNA)



























