60-day visa-free stay for tourists and business visitors from 93 countries and territories worldwide in effect

The announcement of the 60-day visa-free stay for tourists and short-term business visitors from 93 countries and territories worldwide is now in effect.

On July 15, the Royal Gazette website published the Ministry of Interior’s announcement listing countries and territories whose passport holders, or those using passport substitute documents, entering the kingdom temporarily for tourism, work, or short-term business will be exempt from visa requirements and can stay in the kingdom for up to 60 days as a special case.







Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin stated that this announcement aims to facilitate foreign nationals entering Thailand to boost tourism and the overall economy.

The 93 countries/territories granted visa-free rights are divided into two main groups.

The first group consists of 57 countries that previously had these rights, such as Australia, Italy, South Korea, Japan, the United States, Hong Kong, and Vietnam.









The second group consists of 36 newly granted countries, including Bhutan, India, Taiwan, China, Laos, Macau, Russia, and Cambodia.

The announcement also emphasizes that foreigners wishing to stay in the kingdom beyond the stipulated period must apply for an extension, which can be granted for up to an additional 30 days. (TNA)





































