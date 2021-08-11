6 policemen injured, 6 protesters arrested and 100 motorcycles seized following ‘car mob’ in Bangkok

Six policemen were injured, six protesters were arrested and nearly 100 motorcycles of wrongdoers were seized in a clash between security officers and anti-government demonstrators in inner districts.

Pol Maj Gen Piya Tavichai, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said that the clash followed the ‘car mob’ that the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration organized at Ratchaprasong intersection at 1pm on Tuesday August 10.







The demonstration which risked COVID-19 transmission then moved to places including Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction Pcl, Rama IX Road, King Power Group on Rang Nam Road and Din Daeng intersection before its leaders ended it, Pol Maj Gen Piya said.



The crackdown on the protest resulted in the injury of six policemen. One policeman was shot in his left leg and three colleagues were hit by shrapnel from improvised explosive devices. The other policemen were injured with flares. (TNA)























