5,000 emergency beds set up in vacant building of Bangkok Int’l Airport

Thailand’s Ministries of Public Health and Transport have been preparing a 5,000-bed field hospital at Suvarnabhumi airport, to cope with soaring COVID-19 infections.

Deputy government spokeswoman Ratchada Dhnadirek said the decision to set up the hospital, in the airport’s Satellite 1 building, was made following an inspection carried out by the Ministry of Public Health.







She said patients with moderate and mild conditions will be treated on the 3rd and 4th floors of the building, while medical services and intensive care units will be on the 2nd floor. The field hospital is expected to begin operating next month.

Ms Ratchada also said the Ministry of Public Health has already extended the contract to use the Challenger Hall at the Impact Muang Thong Thani exhibition centre in Nonthaburi, for the Bussarakham field hospital, until the end of October. (NNT)



















