500 restaurants in Bangkok promote safety of seafood consumption

The Ministry of Commerce built confidence for shrimp consumption by linking shrimp farmers and the Thai Restaurant Association to sell shrimp and other foods without passing a middle market.





Minister of Commerce, Jurin Laksanawisit, stressed that Thai seafood, especially shrimp, can be consumed as usual. Experts, including doctors and Department of Fisheries officials, have already confirmed that shrimp and other seafood are safe as long as they are hygienically cooked.

At the same time, the ministry is also inviting shrimp farmers, convenient store operators and the Thai Restaurant Association, with over 500 member restaurants in Bangkok, to promote shrimp consumption by selling without passing a middle-market, in the hope of raising the public’s confidence in the safety of seafood consumption. (NNT)















