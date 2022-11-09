‘3rd International Thai Silk Fashion Week’ at Siam Paragon, Bangkok on Dec 7-11

The Prime Minister’s Office, together with the Association of Thai Culture and Promotions, will co-host the 3rd International Thai Silk Fashion Week in honor of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother.

For the last three years, the event was put on hold due to pandemic-related travel restrictions. This year, international fashion designers from more than 60 nations will participate in person for the 3rd International Thai Silk Fashion Week to assemble a collection of traditional and contemporary outfits made up entirely of Thai silk fabrics.







The event will also feature the 1st International Thai Silk Design Contest, which will allow contestants to showcase their creativity in designing contemporary Thai silk wear.

Thai Silk Fashion Week provides a unique opportunity to promote cross-cultural exchanges and enhance multilateral relationships with various countries through the celebration of Thai silk. It also encourages younger generations to treasure Thai traditions, culture and heritage.

This year’s event, taking place from December 7-11 at Siam Paragon, Bangkok, will also hold silk product exhibitions from over 70 provinces across Thailand. (NNT)

































