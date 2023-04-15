32nd SEA Games televised for Thai viewers May 5-17

The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) has announced that live broadcasts of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) will be televised for viewers in Thailand.

According to SAT Governor Kongsak Yodmanee, competitions for the upcoming SEA Games will be broadcast on Channel 5, Channel 9, and NBT. Officials are also in talks with Channel 3 to join as the fourth channel for broadcasting various sports for the international multi-sport event.







The announcement came as Thailand and Cambodia are still in ongoing negotiations over licensing fees. Disputes erupted after Cambodia, the host of the 32nd SEA Games, requested 27.6 million baht from Thailand for the rights to broadcast the event, the highest fee ever charged for the competition.

The 32nd SEA Games will take place in Phnom Penh from May 5 to 17. Thai national athletes hope to win at least 164 gold medals at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games and finish first in the medal standings. (NNT)















