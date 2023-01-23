240 flights from China scheduled to arrive at Thailand’s four main international airports Jan 19-25

Thailand is expected to welcome more Chinese flights during the Chinese Lunar New Year festival, also known as the Spring Festival, following China’s optimization of its COVID-19 response.

According to Nopasit Chakpitak, President of Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (AEROTHAI), 240 flights from China have been scheduled to arrive at Thailand’s four main international airports from January 19-25.







Nopasit said the daily average of the expected incoming flights from China during the Chinese New Year period has increased to 34 from 18 in the regular flight schedule.

He added that AEROTHAI expects a total of 1,160 inbound Chinese flights this month, compared to 12,209 flights in January 2019 before the pandemic.







Nopasit also said Thailand expects to see a gradual increase in the number of flights from China, particularly in the second half of this year, noting that flights between the two countries should be back to pre-pandemic levels next year. (NNT)

































