24% of Thailand’s population has received first dose of vaccine; Phuket tops the rank

Thailand’s Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Ministry reported on Monday that more than 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Thailand, with the first 10 million taking 124 days and the last 10 million just 36 days to administer.

The ministry said 23.9% of the population has received the first dose, 6.7% both doses and 0.3%, including most medical workers, have received their third jab. Phuket is the only province where a majority of residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19.







Thailand has administered four brands of vaccines so far, namely Sinovac (48.77%), AstraZeneca (43.95%), Sinopharm (7%) and Pfizer (0.28%).

According to the ministry, Thailand is the fourth-most inoculated nation in the region. Baiya Phytopharm, Chulalongkorn and Mahidol Universities, BioNet-Asia and the Government Pharmaceutical Organization are also conducting research on their own COVID-19 vaccines. (NNT)























