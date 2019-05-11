20 inmates granted royal pardon ordained to honor HM King Rama X

Bangkok – The Department of Corrections has organized the novice ordination of 20 inmates who have been granted a royal pardon in honor of His Majesty the King.

Department of Correction Director General Narat Sawetanan presided over the ceremonies for the ordination and alms-giving to the 20 novices attended by their relatives and prison officials. The Department of Corrections has also released 640 inmates under the royal pardon from five prisons including Special Bangkok Prison, Khlong Prem Prison, Women’s Central Prison, Central Special Remand and the department’s remand hospital.

Those entitled to the royal pardon have behaved themselves and have not been convicted of drug or felony charges and have to serve no more than a one- year time. A total of 30,000 – 40,000 inmates will be released and many others will have their jail term shortened. The department has planned to promote the freed inmates’ mentality and morality as well as provide a short-term vocational training program for them.