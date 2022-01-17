2 shots of Sinovac plus AstraZeneca or Pfizer booster give high immunity against Omicron, says Thai virologist

According to Dr Yong Poovorawan, head of the Center of Excellence in Clinical Virology at the Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University, people who received two shots of Sinovac followed by a booster shot of AstraZeneca have seen their immunity increase 100 times, or 200 times if followed by a Pfizer booster shot.







He said both booster shots can significantly increase T cells, which is effective against Covid-19 variants such as Omicron. He cited data from researchers in Europe and China, on the medRxiv website, studying the effects of 2 Sinovac shots followed by an mRNA booster shot.



Meanwhile, he said Chulalongkorn University will publish its own research on combating Omicron in Thailand next week and the results of the study of 2 doses of Sinovac and/or AstraZeneca followed by a booster shot will be published soon. (NNT)



























