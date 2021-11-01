1st lot of Moderna vaccine arrives in Thailand

The first lot of 560,200 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Moderna arrived in Thailand.

Sirikul Metevelungsun, deputy director of the Government Pharmaceutical Organization, said that the lot would be kept at a warehouse of Zuellig Pharma Co and tomorrow (Nov 2) the Department of Medical Sciences would receive samples for examination.







After the examination, the company would distribute the vaccine to hospitals, she said.

Dr. Chalerm Harnphanich, president of the Private Hospital Association, said the vaccine allocation would match the amounts of vaccine reservations at private hospitals. He said that the Moderna vaccine had a shelf life of seven months.



Sunaiyana Kitkasetpaisan, general manager of ZP Therapeutics Zuellig Pharma Thailand, said Zuellic Pharma would deliver 1.9 million doses of the Moderna vaccine within the fourth quarter of this year and 6.8 million more doses in the first quarter of next year. (TNA)











































