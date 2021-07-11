145 checkpoints enforce l lockdown in Bangkok and 9 provinces

The Royal Thai Armed Forces have set up 145 checkpoints, of which 88 are in the capital, following new stringent measures announced to curb the soaring COVID-19 infection rate.

The measures, approved by the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), including a 9pm-4am curfew, were published in the Royal Gazette. The curfew will be in place for at least the next two weeks, starting tomorrow (Monday), in Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Narathiwat, Pattani, Yala and Songkhla.







Armed forces deputy spokesman Teerapong Pattamasingh Na Ayuthaya said anyone who flouts the restrictions will face legal action, based on the emergency decree and the Communicable Disease Act.

Travel for medical reasons during the curfew is allowed, for both patients and their caretakers. Other crucial activities will also be allowed, including the transport of goods, food, medical supplies, agricultural products, fuel, letters and packages.



Workers who need to travel during the curfew are required to show their ID cards and documents, pertaining to them being allowed to travel, to security officials at the checkpoints. (NNT)



















