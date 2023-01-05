Thailand has legalized the use of cannabis for medical purposes and the promotion of health and the economy, but not for recreational use.

The Ministry of Public Health has recently unveiled guidelines in the English language to help foreign tourists get to know about cannabis in Thailand. Other languages, such as Chinese, Korean, Japanese, and Russian, will be released later.







Here are the guidelines found in “10 Things Tourists Need to Know about Cannabis in Thailand”:

– Carrying seeds or parts of the cannabis plant from and to Thailand for personal purposes is not permitted;

– Cannabis cultivation is legal but registering with the Food And Drug Administration’s “Plook Ganja” mobile application or through a Government website is required;

– Using cannabis flower buds for research, export, sale, and processing for commercial purposes requires an official permit;

– Individuals under 20 years old, pregnant women, and breastfeeding women are not eligible to use cannabis except under the supervision of health professionals;







– Possession of extract containing more than 0.2% THC and synthetic THC requires permission;

– Dishes containing cannabis are available in authorized restaurants;

– Approved cannabis health products are accessible through specific channels;

– Smoking cannabis in public spaces, including schools and shopping malls, is illegal;

– Avoid driving after consuming food or health products containing cannabis;

– Those who have serious undesirable health outcomes from consuming cannabis should promptly see doctors for treatment. (PRD)
























