10 Thailand properties named in Travel + Leisure’s ‘Top 500 Hotels of the Year’

Ten Thailand properties have been included in Travel + Leisure (T+L)’s recently announced ‘Top 500 Hotels of the Year’.

Travel + Leisure describes the prestigious T+L 500 listing of hotels in eight geographic regions – Africa and the Middle East; Asia; Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific; Canada; the Caribbean; Europe; Mexico, Central America, and South America, and the United States – as a “directory of the most trusted, best-loved hotels” as voted by its readers.



The 10 Thailand hotels featured in the T+L 500, under the ‘Asia’ category, are:

Amanpuri (Phuket)

Anantara Chiang Mai Resort

Cape Fahn Hotel (Ko Samui)

Capella Bangkok

Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River

Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai

Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok

The Peninsula Bangkok

Pimalai Resort & Spa (Ko Lanta)

The Sukhothai Bangkok







This year’s T+L 500 comes from the results of the 2021 ‘World’s Best Awards’ survey, for which voting took place from 11 January-10 May, 2021.

In the 2021 ‘World’s Best Awards’ survey, the properties featured are as follows:

The Top 100 Hotels in the World

Capella Bangkok – 4th

Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok – 41st (tied)

Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River – 55th

The Sukhothai Bangkok – 73rd

The Top 15 Asia City Hotels

Capella Bangkok – 2nd

Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok – 8th

Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River – 9th

The Sukhothai Bangkok – 11th



Top 10 Southeast Asia Resort Hotels

Pimalai Resort & Spa (Ko Lanta) – 2nd

Amanpuri (Phuket) – 3rd

Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai – 5th

Cape Fahn Hotel (Ko Samui) – 7th

Anantara Chiang Mai Resort – 9th

Banyan Tree Samui – 10th





The Top 5 Bangkok Hotels

Capella Bangkok – 1st

Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok – 2nd

Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River – 3rd

The Sukhothai Bangkok – 4th

The Peninsula Bangkok – 5th (TAT)

































