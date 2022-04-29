10 Thailand properties named in Travel + Leisure’s ‘Top 500 Hotels of the Year’

Ten Thailand properties have been included in Travel + Leisure (T+L)’s recently announced ‘Top 500 Hotels of the Year’.
Travel + Leisure describes the prestigious T+L 500 listing of hotels in eight geographic regions – Africa and the Middle East; Asia; Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific; Canada; the Caribbean; Europe; Mexico, Central America, and South America, and the United States – as a “directory of the most trusted, best-loved hotels” as voted by its readers.
The 10 Thailand hotels featured in the T+L 500, under the ‘Asia’ category, are:
Amanpuri (Phuket)
Anantara Chiang Mai Resort
Cape Fahn Hotel (Ko Samui)
Capella Bangkok
Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River
Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai
Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok
The Peninsula Bangkok
Pimalai Resort & Spa (Ko Lanta)
The Sukhothai Bangkok
This year’s T+L 500 comes from the results of the 2021 ‘World’s Best Awards’ survey, for which voting took place from 11 January-10 May, 2021.
In the 2021 ‘World’s Best Awards’ survey, the properties featured are as follows:
The Top 100 Hotels in the World
Capella Bangkok – 4th
Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok – 41st (tied)
Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River – 55th
The Sukhothai Bangkok – 73rd
The Top 15 Asia City Hotels
Capella Bangkok – 2nd
Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok – 8th
Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River – 9th
The Sukhothai Bangkok – 11th
Top 10 Southeast Asia Resort Hotels
Pimalai Resort & Spa (Ko Lanta) – 2nd
Amanpuri (Phuket) – 3rd
Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai – 5th
Cape Fahn Hotel (Ko Samui) – 7th
Anantara Chiang Mai Resort – 9th
Banyan Tree Samui – 10th
The Top 5 Bangkok Hotels
Capella Bangkok – 1st
Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok – 2nd
Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River – 3rd
The Sukhothai Bangkok – 4th
The Peninsula Bangkok – 5th (TAT)