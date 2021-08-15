10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed across Thailand this month

Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (DDC) has announced that 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed nationwide this month, as vaccinations are expedited for the most vulnerable groups.

DDC Director-General Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong said new infections and fatalities remain high, with 84% of deaths among the elderly, those with any of the seven underlying illnesses and women who are 12 weeks pregnant or more. The majority of these people was also unvaccinated and tended to develop severe conditions, which worsened quickly after contracting the disease.







He said such people should register for free vaccination at the nearest state-run public health clinic this month. The inoculation should be carried out promptly, particularly in the 29 provinces where the virus is most prevalent, adding that people in these provinces should at least be given their first doses.



Dr. Opas added that there will be enough supplies of vaccines to cover all target groups. The vaccines are safe and effective because they are certified by both the World Health Organization (WHO) and Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (TFDA). Vaccines can help develop immunity against all COVID-19 variants and can prevent death and severe illness. (NNT)























