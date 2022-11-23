1 policeman killed, many others injured in police flat bombing in Narathiwat – Thailand Deep South

One policeman was killed and many others were injured when their flat was hit by a car bomb in Muang district, Narathiwat this afternoon.

The bomb exploded at 12.46pm at the police flat in front of Narasikhalai School. It spread fire on vehicles and firefighters shortly prevented the blaze from expanding to buildings.

The explosion scene was cordoned off immediately to protect people from the possibility of repeated attacks. A bomb squad was deployed to check the area.







The bombing killed Pol Capt Sutthirak Phanthaniya of the Muang Narathiwat police station. He stayed in his flat and the vehicle that carried the bomb was parked next to his room.

Seventeen people were injured. Most of them were dwellers at the police flat and nearby houses. They were sent to Naradhiwasrajanagarindra Hospital. (TNA)

































