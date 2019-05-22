1.46 million welfare card holders get Rail Link benefits

Bangkok – Tuesday was the first day for 1.46 million state welfare card holders to use their card to cover payments for Airport Rail Link fares at all eight stations.

Department of Comptroller General Director General Sutthirat Ratanachoti confirmed that both Maeng Moom cards, totaling 1.3 millions, and Contactless EMV 4.0 cards, totaling 160,000, can now be used for the Airport Rail Link fares via the EDC machines at all eight stations from May 21.

The director general said each state welfare card holder is entitled to a maximum of 500 baht per month in fares charged by the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority, BTS, MRT and Airport Rail Link system to reduce the traveling expenses and upgrade the quality of life of the card holder