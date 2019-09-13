Upgrade Your Windows Server Certification by Passing Microsoft 70-743 Exam

Information technology is a very dynamic industry. New technologies keep coming up every day, and as the new ones come up, there are those that become obsolete. That’s why it’s important for IT professionals to always ensure that their skills are up to date with current technologies.

One good example of evolving technology is Microsoft Windows Server that has gone through various updates and transformations over the years. These updates call for professionals to focus on making sure their skills match the current server versions. One of these versions is Windows Server 2016 that we will talk about in this article. Also, we’re going to cover the details of Microsoft 70-743 test. This is an upgrade exam for candidates who had already attained a certification based on the 2008 and 2012 R2 Windows Server versions. 70-743 is created to help candidates align their technical skills with the Windows Server 2016 version and obtain the MCSA: Windows Server 2016 credential Click for more details.

So, if you possess the required qualifications and wish to update your skills, then you need to read further. We’ll help you understand more about this important Microsoft exam and why you need to upgrade your skills by passing it. But before that, we’d like to update you on Microsoft certifications changes.

Microsoft certifications and updates

Microsoft is transforming its accreditation program to meet the requirements of the modern job market. Over the years, there has been a shortage of skilledprofessionals able to carry out specific technical tasks. Due to this, Microsoft has now introduced exams and credentials whose goal is to equip professionals with skills to help them perform their job roles effectively. These are new role-based certifications and exams meant to prepare you for your specific position. With these changes, new certification categories like administrator, solutions architect, and developer have come up. These new credentials are offered on the following levels:

Fundamentals certification level

Associate certification level

Expert certification level

With the advent of new certifications, some of the old exams and credentials have been replaced. Other exams like Microsoft 70-743 are planned to be substituted in the near future. However, you still have an opportunity to prepare and pass the tests to earn your desired credential.

Now, let’s return to 70-743 test.

Microsoft 70-743 exam

70-743 test is for professionals whose tasks include implementation of the core infrastructure-based services of the Windows Server 2016 platform. The exam is targeted at candidates who have already earned the following certifications:

MCSA: Windows Server 2008

MCSA: Windows Server 2012 R2

Instead of going through a long process of passing three separate exams to attain your MCSA: Windows Server 2016 certification, Microsoft has made it easier for you through 70-743 exam. It is a single test that combines the topics of three exams: 70-740, 70-741, and 70-742.

Skills measured in Microsoft 70-743 exam

You can expect the questions to come from the following topics:

Performing Windows Server installations in both compute and host environments

Implementing storage-based solutions

Implementing Hyper-V

ImplementingWindows containers and high availability

Implementing DNS (Domain Name Systems)

Implementing remote access and network connectivity

Implementing anadvanced network infrastructure

Configuring and installing AD DS (Active Directory Domain Services)

Implementingaccess solutions and identity federation

What Microsoft 70-743 exam includes

Here are basic details of Microsoft 70-743 test:

Types of questions:drag-and-drop, multiple-choice, case studies, review screen, hot area, build list, and others

Number of questions: 40-60

Duration: 120 minutes

Exam Cost: $165

Registration: Pearson VUE

Microsoft 70-743 exam preparation options

There are a few study options that you can use to master the exam concepts. They include study guides, video/audio courses, practice tests, and labs. It’s recommended that you use materials that will equip you with the correct skills and knowledge. As you cover the topics, ensure that you use study materials like practice tests to monitor your progress.

In addition, you can resort to a comprehensive solution. PrepAway website offers you a study bundle that includes reliable and effective materials. This bundle includes the following exam study tools:

Practice tests for exam 70-743

Video training courses

Study guide

By making use of these materials, you’ll gain the right experience that will come in handy during your exam. This experience will also be useful to you later when you perform your day-to-day tasks at work. Using PrepAway exam prep tools is definitely a great way to ensure that you master the skills measured and pass your Microsoft 70-743 exam.

MCSA: Windows Server 2016: expected job roles and salary

Once you’ve upgraded your Windows Server skills through exam 70-743 and have earned your new MCSA credential, you can apply for the following jobs:

Windows Server Administrator

Windows Systems Administrator

Computer Systems Administrator

Network Administrator

Professionals working in Windows Server Administrator positions can earnup to $124,000 yearly according to ZipRecruiter.

Final thoughts

In a competitive world, updating your skills is worth it. This is what remaining relevant in the IT world means. If you fail to upgrade, your skills are most likely to become obsolete. This would render your expertise useless with time. That’s why you need to think about passing Microsoft 70-743 exam. Your skills must continue to remain relevant if you’d like to stay helpful in a world that keeps changing.