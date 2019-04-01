Work begins on F1 racetrack in Hanoi

Construction started last week (March 20) on the Formula One Hanoi Grand Prix racetrack in Hanoi’s Nam Tu Liem district.

The circuit will be more than 5.5km in length, with 22 turns. It will stretch over part of the My Dinh Sports Complex, while one section will be part of a public road.

The track has been designed by the Formula One Group and Germany’s Hermann Tilke, meeting all technical and safety requirements as regulated by the International Automobile Federation (FIA).

In addition, an area has been zoned off for the construction of a control centre, a grandstand, warehouse, parking lot and helipads to serve racing teams and spectators.

The track is expected to be completed by March 2020, as the race is set to take place in the summer of next year.

Vietnam will be the third Southeast Asian country to host a F1 race, after Malaysia and Singapore. Previous reports suggested Vietnamese promoters are paying a fee between $50-60 million annually to stage F1 racing, with those fees paid by the government.

(Source VNA)