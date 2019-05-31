Stielow shoots 44 at Crystal Bay

PSC Golf from the Growling Swan

Monday, May 16, Crystal Bay – Stableford

1st Colin Stielow (25) 44pts

2nd Steve Younger (12) 41pts

Near Pins: B4 Paul Hack, B6 Bill Steinmann, C4 Peter Bass (Inc Jackpot), C7 Jason Mills.

Long Putts: B9 Colin Stielow, C9 Dave Neal.

A small field of golfers ventured out to play Crystal Bay and found the course in good shape but like most courses in Pattaya lack of precipitation is showing. The fairways were dry, with a little bit of evidence that there had been some rain overnight but nowhere near what is needed. The greens were fast but true, all in all a good course at a good price.

We attacked the B & C course from the front tees and played one flight with only two prizes places, but with all novelties up for grabs.

Colin Stielow broke off all the shackles and put his stamp on the game and 44 points gave him the bragging rights for the day. Second home and completing the podium was Steve Younger who was 3 shots behind our winner.

Monday, May 20, The Emerald – Stableford

1st John Coetzee (24) 34pts

2nd Patrick Poussier (25) 33pts

3rd Denis Steele (17) 33pts

Near Pins: Keith Buchanan, Ian Ward, Gordon Clegg.

Long Putts: Gordon Clegg, Frank Riley.

Fourteen golfers were here to have a crack at the Emerald, a good little course but one which can become quite dry, like it was on this day. It did however offer plenty of run when you landed on the short stuff, the greens were fast but true and the bunkers were tidy. Once again it was a little on the hot side but it is that time of the year.

We played off the white tees with one flight and John Coetzee (JC) stepped up to the plate today with 34 points to get him across the line. In second was the evergreen Patrick Poussier, beating Denis Steele on a count back.