Smith twice a bridesmaid

PSC Golf from Siam Country Resort Pattaya

Tuesday, May 21, The Emerald – Stableford

On Tuesday we went with 3 groups to The Emerald and the course was in quite good condition with fine fairways and greens. The first cut was a bit too long though and many of us had problems to get their ball out of it.

We started with a nice sunny day but dark clouds came up and a huge shower caught us out. After 40 minutes we could play again, but it was even warmer than before the shower.

We had no spectacular results on the day but Neil Harvey was the best one of the bunch and won with 33 stableford points. Second spot went to Dave Smith on 32 points and Stan Rees was third with 30.

The near pins went to Paddy Devereux, Dave Smith and Martin Hayes.

Thursday, May 23, Khao Kheow – Stableford

Khao Kheow was our venue on Thursday where we played the A & C course, which was in very good condition with beautiful fairways and good greens. Only the tee-boxes were not up top scratch. Once again we started in fine weather but got hit by a brief thunderstorm during the round.

Paddy Devereux maintained his concentration despite the rain break and produced 40 points for the win. Second was again Dave Smith, this time on 37 points.

The near pins were claimed by Dave Smith (x2), Jonathan Pratt and Jim Payne.