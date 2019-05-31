Shuttleworth back with a bang

PSC Golf from the Billabong Bar

Monday, May 20, Phoenix – Stableford

They say the golf is a game of two halves and that was the case for one of our golfers today. We played the Mountain and Ocean loops and, as everyone knows that plays here, the Mountain loop takes no prisoners (with today being no exception). The Ocean loop is far more user friendly for sure.

Lloyd Shuttleworth was back playing with us today, just his second game in ten weeks, and off his 5 handicap he shot 76 gross to win the day with 37 points. Second place went to Paul Greenaway with 35 points and in third spot Bill Marsden had a horrific time on the Mountain nine – scoring just 10 points – but he stormed back over the inward half and blitzed the Ocean loop with 24 to score 34 points overall.

There was only one ‘2’, coming from a Lloyd Shuttleworth with a chip-in from a bunker – there must be a practice area in Basra somewhere.

Wednesday, May 22, Green Valley – Stableford

Green Valley is getting back to its old self with the rain that the course has had recently and all the brown spots are starting to disappear.

There were 11 ladies playing today and two 2s in their division, coming from the birthday girl Miss Yen and the other to Miss Nu, There was a countback on 34 points with Miss May taking second place and Miss Yen third, but in first place with a fine 38 points was Miss Noodle who carved up the front-nine with 21 on her card.

The men’s competition was about the same scoring with Jim Bell being relegated to third place by Peter Thomas, both with 36 points, and Mikael Anderssen taking the top spot with 39 points. Barry Copestake got the only ‘2’.

Friday, May 24, Burapha – Stableford

Burapha A and B loops today and as the course had suffered a lot of rain on Thursday it was carts on the concrete only for the first 7 holes, then we were allowed on the course proper. The layout was in great condition with reasonably fast greens and the fairways lush with new growth.

Only a small field today so it was a fast round of golf. Thiery Temime took the top spot on 36 points while second went to Paul O’Mahony with 35 on a countback over Bruno Peytel. There were no 2s.