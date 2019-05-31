Service with a smile

PSC Golf from the Pattaya Links Golf Society

Monday, May 20, Eastern Star – Stableford

1st Petur Petursson (5) 39pts

2nd John Harrison (15) 39pts

T3rd Ron Matthews (14) 36pts

T3rd Bryan Barrell (32) 36pts

It was decided that for this game we would play ‘rainbow tees’, with players having 6 tee shots from each of white, yellow and red tees. Tactics and some thought is needed as the player chooses which tee to play on a given hole.

We played stableford scoring and had to go to the countback to separate the first two placings. Petur Petursson is usually consistent and his 39 points won the day over John Harrison’s 39. Good scoring from both. Then came a four-way tie on 36 points and more countbacks to decide third and fourth. Two were knocked out quickly and after going hole by hole we could not separate Bryan Barrell and Ron Matthews, so split the prize for two third places.

Near pins went to Jim Norkett (3), Craig Brodey (6), John Harrison (13) and Kevin Rogers (17) while consolation ‘best nines’ were posted by Jamie Booterbaugh (front, 20pts) and Tip Briney (back, 18pt).

Wednesday, May 22, Bangpakong – Stableford

1st Colin Service (17) 40pts

2nd Jamie Booterbaugh (12) 39pts

3rd Peter Park (4) 37pts

4th Darren Beavers (17) 36pts

On Wednesday the society travelled up highway 7 under heavy cloud cover to play a stableford competition at Bangpakong Riverside.

Since our last visit three weeks ago the fairways have been cored and are currently well under repair but the “bounce” associated with them has disappeared, leaving little run. It is not helped of course by the daily rains which affect all Bangkok “local” courses.

Six groups set off and preferred lies were adopted for the day. Scores were good as always with Darren Beavers taking fourth place on countback with 36 points. Peter Park again posted the day’s best gross of 75 giving him 37 points for third place, with Jamie Booterbaugh on 39 in second spot.

The winner was Colin Service, returning after a break with forty very solid points. Ignoring the taunts of “It’s a left-handers course” he enjoyed the round and at the presentation it was very much “service with a smile”!

Technicals saw Livio Marrone take two near pins, seven and sixteen, with Craig Brodey (4) and Jamie Bootenbaugh (13) taking the others.

The consolation best nine awards went to Pierre Zbinden (21, front nine) and Maurice Roberts (21, back nine).

Friday, May 24, Pattaya C.C. – Stableford

1st Darren Beavers (17) 42pts

2nd Masa Sugaya (20) 41pts

3rd Peter Park (4) 36pts

4th Craig Brodey (14) 35pts

Masa Sugaya was in our group and his card showed 41 points so we reckoned he had the Green Jacket sewn up. But then Darren Beaver’s excitement as he handed over his card suggested we may have reckoned too soon. Indeed, he had yet another great score, this time it was 42 points to just edge out Masa for the jacket and continue his ambition to get his handicap much lower.

Twenty-one players descended on Pattaya Country Club and as with most courses right now, PCC is going through the maintenance phase. There are many sanded and GUR areas on the fairways and some wet ones as well, so Maurice called ‘lift, clean and place’ on the fairways. The greens are also being worked on but for the most part ran quite well, even though there were sad stories of lip-outs.

As we have already reported, Darren Beavers took first place over Masa Sugaya while in third place Peter Park put in another solid round, scoring 36 points and once again the best gross. Craig Brodey, in his final game this trip, withstood a countback to take fourth with 35 points.

Near pins were claimed by Peter Park (x2), Takeshi Hakozaki and Russell Spratt (12), while the consolation ‘best nine’ awards went to Petur Petursson (front, 19pts) and Maurice Roberts (back, 17pts).