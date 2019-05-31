Piccinin & Phillips star at Phoenix

The Jomtien Golf Society

Tuesday, May 21, Phoenix – Stableford

A very good rate offered here today at Phoenix Gold and we were playing the Mountain and Ocean nines off the white tees, with the equal cut in the two divisions at 9-17.8 and 18.0+. The course was in very good condition and there were a few forward tees positions.

Gareth Piccinin, playing off 9-handicap, scored 23 on the front nine and 18 on the back to win division 1 with 41 points overall. Pete Sumner came second one point behind and Neil Gamble finished third with 39.

Gil Phillips was the winner in division 2 on 40 points, Tom Novak took second with 38 and Bruce Gardner was third with a meagre 31 points.

Near pins went to (Div 1) Gareth Piccinin (x2), Bob Poole and Pete Sumner, and (Div 2) John Carlin, Frank Grainger, Steve Harris and Gil Phillips.

There were no 2’s today in either division.

Wednesday, May 22, Bangpra – Stableford

Only one division out today and remarkably the best score of the day came from Kari Aarnio with just 32 points. Gil Phillips placed second after beating Michael Healey on a 14/11 back-nine countback, both with 28 points overall.

Near pins were claimed by (Div 1) Michael Healey and John Hughes, and (Div 2) Kari Aarnio and Frank Grainger.

Once again there were no 2’s in either division.

Friday, May 24, Eastern Star – Stableford

We were back to two divisions today with six groups out and 36 points was the top score of the day, coming from Ron Lavett to win division 2. Tony Thorne was second behind Ron on 32 and Lars Strom took third with 31. We then had a countback that saw Gil Phillips beat Glyn Evans 17/14 on the back-nine to finish fourth after they both came in with 28 points each.

The mad dentist Les Smith won division 1 with 34 points, Paul Young was second one point behind, John Carlin took third with 32 and in fourth place Steve Godfrey beat John Hughes 20/19 after two scores of 30 points came in.

Near pins went to (Div 1) Vito Cirelli (x2) and Steve Godfrey (x2), and (Div 2) Bill Kana, Steve Harris, Gil Phillips and Lars Strom.

Lars Strom, Bill Kana and Gil Phillips recorded the only 2’s of the day.