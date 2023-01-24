Thailand Sports Authority has to rent out stadium due to budget cut

The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) has explained the necessity of renting out sports stadiums, stating that its annual budget has been cut by 40% for two consecutive years.

In response to criticism of allowing national sports stadiums to be rented for events, SAT Governor Kongsak Yodmanee said the SAT needed to find new sources of revenue since 40 percent of its annual budget was reduced in order to help manage public health costs during the pandemic.







The SAT governor added that holding national sporting events is the agency’s top priority, and that authorities have already discussed the timetable with the Football Association of Thailand (FAT). However, the SAT plans to continue allowing stadiums to be rented for events in order to sustain its operations, while reducing its reliance on the government for budgetary support.







The governor has also outlined business plans for major national stadiums in the country, with an emphasis on sustainability and attracting the private sector to help drive the sports sector forward.

He stressed that neighboring countries had funds to build or upgrade their national stadiums, while Thailand can only maintain its stadiums with its financial budget, prompting a shift in strategy to improve the situation. (NNT)

































