Honda LPGA Thailand 2022 beckons world-class golfers to Pattaya

Honda LPGA Thailand 2022 to return in celebration of 15th anniversary. Ariya Jutanugarn, Lydia Ko and Brooke Henderson amongst players ready to go Beyond Greatness at latest edition of tournament from March 10-13 2022.

Honda in partnership with IMG announced the return of the annual Honda LPGA Thailand. In celebration of its 15th anniversary, The Honda LPGA Thailand 2022 will once again host the top golfers in the women’s game, competing for a prize purse of US$1.6 million (53 million Thai Baht) and bring excitement to fans from around the world. This year’s tournament will be held at the Siam Country Club Old Course, Pattaya, from March 10 -13, 2022.



The Honda LPGA Thailand 2022 will feature a field of 70 golfers, including 56 professionals from the 2022 LPGA Priority List. The list includes prominent golfers such as 17-time LPGA winner Lydia Ko of New Zealand, The Hugel-Air Premia LA Open 2021 champion, Brooke Henderson from Canada, and The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions 2022 winner Danielle Kang from USA.





The field also includes Major champions such as Chevron Championship 2021 winner, Patty Tavatanakit, a rising Thai golf star, US Women’s Open 2021 champion, Yuka Saso, from Philippines and The Amundi Evian Championship 2021 winner, Minjee Lee from Australia.







The line-up also features past champions such as four-time LPGA championship winner Amy Yang, along with the tournament’s first Thai winner and current defending champion, Ariya Jutanugarn. LPGA Tour Player of the Year and current world no.1, Jin Young Ko from South Korea is also set to join the stellar field.

Mr. Pitak Pruittisarikorn, Chairman of the Board of Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co., Ltd. said: “We look forward to one of our most exciting tournaments yet, to mark our 15th anniversary that is set to go Beyond Greatness. This year’s championship will welcome back a remarkable line-up featuring the best golf talents locally and internationally. This tournament has been an important platform for the last 15 years and counting, and has been a launching pad for young Thai golfers to prove themselves on a world stage.





A total of 12 Thai players will compete in the Honda LPGA Thailand 2022, the highest number in the history of the tournament. These esteemed players will be competing for the enticing purse prize while the all-new Honda HR-V e:HEV, the e:HEV RS variant valued at 1,179,000 Baht will be presented to the first player to make a hole-in-one on the par-3 16th hole. As a tournament that has gained popularity as a world-renowned championship, we are confident that this will be a memorable experience for everyone involved.”



In celebration of the 15th anniversary, the Honda LPGA Thailand aims to reaffirm the commitment to raising the standards of golf in Thailand. With the hopes of encouraging greatness amongst everyone both on and off the course, the tournament has set its sights on resuming golf development initiatives such as the recent National Qualifiers and the upcoming Junior Golf Clinic.



The tournament is also dedicated to continuing the support for purpose-driven causes through fundraising efforts namely the charity auction, where proceeds will be donated to Siriraj Foundation in Bangkok and the National Qualifiers’ registration fees that will directly benefit Pong Primary Hospital in Chonburi.





To ensure a safe environment, the Championship will adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines provided by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Department of Disease Control which only allows a limited attendance this year with no tickets available for purchase.





In addition to international golf professionals, fans can also look forward to up-and-coming Thai golf stars such as Atthaya Thitikul, Moriya Jutanugarn and the two-time winner of the National Qualifiers, Chanettee Wannasaen. With the Sponsor Invites List, the tournament has also given the opportunity for rising golf talents and fan-favourites to compete on this world-class stage, including Thai golfers like Pornanong Phatlum, Jaravee Boonchant and Rina Tatematsu (amateur). The invite list is also extended to international players such as Emily Pedersen, Lucy Li, Hinako Shibuno and Kaitlyn Papp.

“Winning the Honda LPGA Thailand 2021 was one of my greatest achievements because it was in my home country. I am grateful to the Honda LPGA Thailand for continuously serving as a platform for local and international golfers to compete in a tournament that aims to spark greatness at all levels. I look forward to once again giving my all at the Honda LPGA Thailand 2022. I am also excited to share the playing field with other Thai players and want to inspire upcoming golfers as much as they inspire me,” expressed Ariya Jutanugarn, Honda LPGA Thailand 2021 Champion.







“The last two years have been years of adapting and growing. I believe I have grown a lot as a player and I want to continue doing my best and getting better at each tournament. I’m so happy to be a part of the Honda LPGA Thailand 2022 and can’t wait for what the tournament will bring,” said Lydia Ko, 17-time LPGA winner.

Previous year runner-up and 2021 Chevron Championship, Patty Tavatanakit said, “The Honda LPGA Thailand has been a thrilling experience as we compete for a chance to win this esteemed title that is recognised worldwide. I am truly excited to be able to play in front of an audience again and know that we will all strive to do our best in performance. I am also thankful to the Honda LPGA Thailand for creating one of the most elite fields in golf, and showcasing Thailand so beautifully on this stage.”





Miss Nittaya Kerdjuntuk, Director of Office of the Professional Sports Committee, Sports Authority of Thailand said, “The Sports Authority of Thailand is proud to be a part of the past successes of the Honda LPGA Thailand tournament and are excited about this year’s edition. The tournament has been pivotal in developing golf in Thailand while also setting an example for sports excellence at an international level.







We are pleased to once again collaborate with Honda and IMG to organise programmes and provide opportunities for young and enthusiastic athletes who are keen to venture into golf through initiatives such as the Junior Golf Clinic in February, and the National Qualifiers that offers one player the chance to compete in the Honda LPGA Thailand 2022. We hope that these opportunities will continue to encourage more potential athletes to pursue their ambitions in sports.”

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports, in partnership with the Sports Authority of Thailand and other relevant agencies, teamed up to support the return of local and international sporting events such as the Honda LPGA Thailand 2022. As a tournament that has paved the way for sporting events in Thailand, the Honda LPGA Thailand aspires to promote a positive image of the country’s renowned golf tourism sector. The tournament will abide by the strict public safety and health measures to ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone involved.





Ms. Winnie Heng, IMG Thailand’s Senior Vice President and Managing Director, shared, “Safety is our utmost priority with this tournament and as such, this year’s format will be in a limited attendance capacity with no tickets available for purchase. In celebration of its 15th anniversary, the Honda LPGA Thailand 2022 also introduced the new theme for the year titled “Beyond Greatness” that aims to elevate the standards of golf in Thailand and inspire a future generation of golfers.



Similarly, we are pleased to join forces with Honda and the Sports Authority of Thailand to maintain the Honda LPGA Thailand as a tournament that is of world-class standards while going beyond greatness with meeting hygiene and safety measures. With the pandemic still looming over us, we’re striving to welcome back a limited audience in a controlled capacity and environment while positioning Thailand as an ideal sports tourism destination through another successful tournament. We welcome Honda’s unwavering commitment to this tournament and the wonderful news that they have confirmed their support through to the 2027 edition. We look forward to an inspiring performance from the players and hope to see the local favourites thrive again.”





With the new theme of “Beyond Greatness”, the Honda LPGA Thailand aims to progressively encourage people across the nation to overcome boundaries and strive for excellence. This has been shown in the last 15 years of world-class golf at the Honda LPGA Thailand, as both upcoming golf talents to promising golf favourites repeatedly accomplish great success at the tournament.







To continue empowering greatness, Honda, a long-time supporter of golf globally, also announced the renewal of its sponsorship of the Honda LPGA Thailand for an additional five years from 2023 to 2027. As the proud title sponsor of the tournament since 2006, Honda has played a significant role in the advancements of golf in Thailand that go beyond the championship, through extensive youth and community development programs.

Golf fans in Thailand will be able to tune in to world class content of the event live on the Official Broadcast Host PPTV HD 36 from 12.00p.m. and their digital platforms: www.pptvhd36.com, Facebook, YouTube and the PPTVHD36 application across the four days of the tournament.





























