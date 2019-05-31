Brett edges Carr at perfect Pattavia

PSC Golf from The Bunker Boys

Monday, May 20, Pattavia – Stableford

1st Michael Brett (17) 40pts

2nd Jimmy Carr (17) 40pts

3rd Geoff Parker (16) 37pts

A baker’s dozen of golfers made their way up 331 for the first game of the week at the Pattavia course. Pattavia was playing host to a Thailand junior golf tournament the following day and the course was competition ready and in superb condition, probably the best we have ever seen it. The fairways were well grassed and newly mowed and the bunkers well raked. If there was a single complaint it was the greens which had been cored and sanded some weeks ago and were perhaps a week off being the best they could possibly be.

Thunder and lightning was all around and we were forced to have a short fifteen-minute break from the rain late in the round, otherwise, conditions were perfect.

Scoring was of a high standard with two golfers reaching forty points and having to be separated on countback, with Michael Brett edging out Jimmy Carr. Geoff Parker came third with thirty-seven points. All the near pins were taken today with one each going to Myke Thomas, Stuart Brown, Tony Robbins, and Ross Schiffte.

Wednesday, May 22, Kabinburi C.C. – Paul Hack Golf Challenge

The course was in perfect condition for Day 1 of the Paul Hack Golf Challenge & Birthday Bash. The format for the first day’s play was four-ball team scramble off the white tees and with a lowest handicap of sixteen in the Bunker Boys squad, the team handicap was set at six point nine.

It was a tough ask but the team of Jimmy Carr, Geoff Parker, Geoff Cox, and Ross Schiffte were up for the challenge and came in with a very respectable score of net sixty-two, four strokes behind the leaders. As is often the case with Kabinburi, some drove up the day before and were well rested before play whereas others traveled up in the morning and undoubtedly were not as rested and ready to play. Groups from most of Pattaya’s golf societies participated.

The format for the second day was also four-ball team scramble better ball played in rainbow, i.e. play from three different color tees but with the addition of one compulsory Kato hole. A Kato hole is from the backmost tee, a big ask on such a long course (over eight thousand yards from the back tees). Teams also had the option to play as many Kato holes as they wished with a bonus point for each one that resulted in a par.

Being four off the pace the Bunker Boys opted to go for broke and play six Kato holes, a strategy that was admirable but which backfired as only two pars out of the six holes were scored, with the result that the team slipped back in the field (they could have benefited from another team member being a long hitter). The only bit of recognition for the team was a near pin to Jimmy who is a bit of a master with this aspect of the game and always seems to come up trumps with at least one.

Despite the lack of success on the course, the team had a great time enjoying the hospitality of the Serenity Hotel and Spa. Olivier Daniel, as always, was a gracious host and provided five-star accommodation and fine dining which left all the participants singing the praises of the venue, and the event itself seems set to become an annual affair.