Antlitz blitz at Burapha

The Tara Court Golf Society

Sunday, May 19, Green Valley – Stableford

The group was small again today and only one flight, but we still had reasonable scores. Our best effort was the thirty-eight points which came from Paul Butler (H/cap 18), with Jerry Sweetnam (9) taking second with thirty-six. We then had three players with thirty-five points and here Kevyn Wright (10) won the countback to come third, Shaun Merriman (10) was fourth and Pat Culloty just missed out,

We had one ‘2’ today, from Donal McGuigan.

Tuesday, May 21, King Naga – Stableford

We had not played this course for years and because of special rates (1000 baht GF, caddy & cart – walk 650 baht) we decided to have a go. Everyone says it is a very good design by Nick Faldo but it needs a lot more maintenance to be done. The rough was all different lengths, the green were ok but slow and some tee boxes need attention. It is a course that you need to be straight off the tee or trouble looms.

Today Gerry Hannan (13) led the field with 36 points while 2nd & 3rd places were decided on C/B with Michael Healy(15) beating Jerry Sweetnam (9) for the silver spot, both with 35 points overall. Completing the podium on 4th place was Shaun Merriman (10) on 34 points.

Jon Batty had the only 2 for the day.

Thursday, May 23, Burapha – Stableford

It was a beautiful day for golf here at Burapha where again we played the A and B nines. A lot of clouds around and some thunder but the rain stayed away so we all got round dry.

It was not a very big field out but some very good scores came in, perhaps the best we have had this year so far. There were probably a few who played in the earlier groups who thought they had done enough to win, and would have done on any of the other days we played here, but today that wasn’t the case as the last group produced the best score of the day.

Wayne Antlitz (13) was our winner with an excellent forty-two points. Jerry Sweetnam (9) posted forty-one points, which would normally win but it was only good enough for second today. Joe McArdle (16) also had a great score of forty points which got him third place and he also had the only ‘2’ of the day. Gerry Hannan (13) returned thirty-eight points but that only got him the fourth place on the podium.