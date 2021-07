Ms. Jareeporn Jarukornsakul, Chairman and Group CEO of WHA Corporation PCL., donated survival kits for Covid-19 patients who are in home isolation on behalf of WHA Group, to Pongsak Klangsawat, community official of Moo 13, Samut Prakan Province. WHA Group made this contribution to support all Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms. The company believes in the power of working together in order to build a strong, resilient community.