US Sailors visit kids at Drop-In Centre

During one of the US Navy’s visits to Pattaya, a team of sailors made a visit to the ASEAN Learning Centre-Drop-In Center where they entertained the children with various learning activities to develop their learning skills. The children were treated to delicious snacks and a variety of fruits.
