Rotaractors receive certificates of membership

President Dr. Margret Deter of the Rotary E-Club Dolphin Pattaya International, together with CP Dr. Otmar Deter and Assistant Governor Maneeya Engelking of District 3340 Rotary International attended a meeting to present certificates to 9 members of the Rotaract Club of Burapa Pattanasart International School in Pattaya.







The ceremony was held at AE&EK Steak Restaurant on Sept. 25.

Rotaract focuses on the development of young adults as leaders in their communities and workplaces. Clubs around the world also take part in international service projects, in a global effort to bring peace and international understanding to the world.

“Rotaract” stands for “Rotary in Action”, although the name originally comes from a combination of “Rotary” and “Interact” (International + Action), the high school level program created by Rotary International in 1962.











