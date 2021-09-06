Rediscover the World with Banyan Tree Group’s 27th Anniversary Milestone

Singapore, 6 September 2021 – Marking the Group’s 27th Anniversary, Banyan Tree Group invites travellers to “Rediscover the World” in preparation for that long overdue vacation. As destinations reopen, exclusive upsized packages worth up to 50% in additional booked value are available worldwide from 7 September to 15 October 2021. Whether it’s extra credits for use in F&B, wellbeing activities or free suite upgrades, there are savings and giveaways across the Group’s diversified portfolio to commemorate this milestone with past and future guests.







Since its inception in 1994, Banyan Tree Group has championed its founding values of sustainability and wellbeing – growing from a single property to a diversified portfolio of hotels, resorts, spas, gallery retail (essentials) and golf across 23 countries that co-exist in harmony with nature and thriving communities.



“Rediscover the World” invites individual vacationers to enable renewed travel experiences and rediscovering the gifts that travel brings. Each of the Group’s properties has crafted locally-infused experiential inclusions, be it an idyllic afternoon tea on board a traditional “Jiang Nan” scull boat along Xixi National Wetlands Park at Banyan Tree Hangzhou, time-honoured traditional spa treatments under Banyan Tree Phuket’s iconic outdoor pavilions, or exciting twilight fishing excursions at Angsana Ihuru or Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru.







Highlights of the offer include:

Upsize your dining: Enjoy savings in F&B as you rediscover the culinary experience in your city or the cuisine you’ve been waiting for as borders open up.

Upsize your wellbeing: Rediscover wellbeing with savings in Banyan Tree Spa’s signature massages. Or recreate the rejuvenation experience at home with Essentials products from the Gallery – offering free deliveries and 1.5x points upsize during the offer period.

Upsize your rest and play: Upgrade your stay to a secluded ocean-view villa, or have your airport transportation included in your package for free. Enjoy discounted perks when rediscovering play experiences with outdoor activities, such as boat excursions, diving, golf and more.

Explore the gifts you deserve with upsized offers throughout the diverse portfolio of brands under Banyan Tree Group.

Book now via https://bit.ly/3na9Hy2 from 7 September to 15 October 2021.



























