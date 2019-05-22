Kasemkij sponsors 700 children on summer trip

Tirapongse Pangsrivongse (3rd left), executive director of Kasemkij Co., Ltd. and board member of SOS Children’s Villages Thailand presided over the opening ceremony of the “10th Annual Summer Trip 2019” recently. The hotels group hosted more than 700 children from SOS Children’s Villages Thailand for a 2-night stay in Cape & Kantary Hotels. This included all traveling and boarding expenses. Photo shows (l-r) Sudawadee Rerksujarit, GM of Cape Racha Hotel, Sriracha; Khunying Rose Boribalburibhand; Pangsrivongse; Pol. Col. Norawat Charoen-Rajapark; Khunying Chinda Charung-charoenvejj, consulting vice chairman and former president of SOS Children’s Villages Thailand; Siriporn Ghongjitcharoenyon, hotel manager of Karavel House Hotel, Sriracha and Rungroj Ponpai, GM of Kantary Bay Hotel, Sriracha.