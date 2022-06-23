Harold Shorter coming to Jazz Pit Pattaya in July

Harold took his first music lesson when he was just 10 years old learning to play the accordion and keyboards. However, by the age of 15, he realised his true passion and started playing the drums where his talent was quickly spotted and he was asked to join the school’s Blue Ribbon Jazz Band.







He studied “Schlagzeug” (Drums) at Meistersinger Konservatorium Nürnberg, Robert Schumann Musikhochschule Düsseldorf going on to win many prizes at big band contests and ensemble competitions. Taking inspiration from his favourite drummers: Bill Stewart, Vinnie Colaiuta and Tony Williams.





Since then Harold has played for almost 2 decades with Big Band workshops with Jiggs Whigham, Peter Herbolzheimer, Bruno Castellucci, John Goldsby, and Ludwig Nuss playing Funk Soul, Jazz, Blues and Reggae. He has also played on CD recordings and with Andy Haderer, Heiner Wiberny, Dave Horler, Klaus Osterloh, Rainer Tempel, Bill Watrous, and of course the Jazz Pit’s own Thomas Reimer.

He loves to play Lenny Tristano’s (Lennie’s Pennies), Beautiful Love (Bill Evans at the Town Hall) and Young at Heart (Tony Williams Trio), in fact, anything at an odd meter such as 5 or 7.







Harold was last in Thailand in January 2020, leaving just before Corona Virus hit. Since then he has been eagerly waiting for quarantine and travel restrictions to be lifted to be able to return to one of his favourite destinations. He loves the politeness of the Thai people, the beautiful nature and wonderful food such as his favourite papaya salad and chicken Panang which makes playing at the Jazz Pit in the beautiful Sun Sabella Resort perfect!







Come see Harold at the Jazz Pit every Friday and Saturday from 7 pm and on Sundays from 2 pm. Harold will be here from July 21 until August 14 only.

The Jazz Pit is in the Sun Sabella Complex next to Sugar Hut resort and near Pattaya Provincial Court. Telephone (033)002934-35/ Email [email protected]





























