Dusit Thani Pattaya wins top MICE award

Neoh Kean Boon, GM of the Dusit Thani Pattaya receives the ‘Thailand MICE Venue Standard’ award from Dr. Atchaka Sibunruang, Chairman of the Board, Thailand Convention Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) during an awards presentation ceremony held in Bangkok recently. The Bay Meeting Room of the hotel was awarded the prize for its unique location giving participants an outstanding view of the Gulf of Thailand. It was another feather in the cap of the hotel which is recognized as a leader in the MICE market with excellent convention & meeting facilities to cater to the needs of any MICE-related events in Pattaya and the eastern region of Thailand.
