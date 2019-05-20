Centara Maris management honour HM the King

Chaiphun Thongsuthum (centre), Area General Manager at Centra by Centara Maris Resort Jomtien together with his management team and staff celebrated the auspicious occasion of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s coronation which was televised live on the big screen in the hotel lobby. Together they signed the congratulatory book and paid their respects to the portrait of HM the King.