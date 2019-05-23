Centara Grand Mirage wins top award

Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya was named the No 1 Family Hotel of Thailand in 2019 Travelers’ Choice Awards. The awards presented by TripAdvisor are based on millions of reviews posted on the TripAdvisor website from travellers around the world. Denis Thouvard, GM of the resort said, “We put the kids’ interest, expectation and well-being on the top of our daily priorities. The property has geared its amenities for the full enjoyment of families. We strongly believe that taking care of your children is taking care of yourself.”