Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya was named the No 1 Family Hotel of Thailand in 2019 Travelers’ Choice Awards. The awards presented by TripAdvisor are based on millions of reviews posted on the TripAdvisor website from travellers around the world. Denis Thouvard, GM of the resort said, “We put the kids’ interest, expectation and well-being on the top of our daily priorities. The property has geared its amenities for the full enjoyment of families. We strongly believe that taking care of your children is taking care of yourself.”
Home Social Scene Centara Grand Mirage wins top award
Latest Stories
Ewan wins Stage 11; Conti keeps pink jersey in Giro
Novi Ligure, Italy (AP) — Caleb Ewan of Australia sprinted to victory on the 11th stage of the Giro d'Italia on Wednesday, while Italian...
Another athlete slams testosterone rules, refuses medication
Nairobi, Kenya (AP) — Another Olympic medalist has criticized the IAAF's testosterone regulations and said she will refuse to take hormone-reducing medication. Margaret Wambui of...
Accessible pedestrian bridge opens in Pattaya
The wheelchair-accessible bridge over Sukhumvit Road has finally opened. Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith cut the ribbon on the overpass near Redemptorist Vocational College and the...
Bags of kindness
A kind-hearted maid has created dozens of eco-friendly bags for a hospital. K. Wasana, one of the maids at Garden International School (GIS), has made...
Centara Grand Mirage wins top award
Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya was named the No 1 Family Hotel of Thailand in 2019 Travelers’ Choice Awards. The awards presented by...