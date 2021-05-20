Centara Grand Mirage Pattaya receives 2021 Travelers’ Choice Award winner from TripAdvisor eleven years in a row

TripAdvisor has named Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya as one of the top 10% of hotels worldwide and a 2021 Travelers’ Choice Award winner. The awards are based on millions of reviews posted on the TripAdvisor website from travelers around the world.







In April 2021, Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya opened the new KidZone, officially named “The Lost World Adventure Land,” a family-friendly adventure park on the outskirts of the resort’s jungle waterpark. In addition to providing entertainment for children, the attractions encourage them to use their imagination and provides enjoyable learning experiences.

“It is always an honor and a privilege to once again be awarded this level of recognition from TripAdvisor,” says Wayne Duberly, Area General Manager of Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya.























