Ben regales renowned pianist at Yupins Restaurant

Ben Hansen (right) of Ben’s Theatre is a regular visitor at Yupins Restaurant and he loves to wine and dine with his much-admired performers. In this instance Ben kindly entertained a famous and gifted lady pianist Regina Albrink, in collaboration with the Dutch Society Pattaya. Regina gave a series of performances at Ben’s Theatre and they were all a sell-out. Her skills at the piano were shown to be of the very top order in the world of music and were appreciated by all those who were lucky enough to witness them. And two hours of play in one show was all done from memory. Totally amazing. Sitting next to Regina Albrink is Klaas Hofstra. Ben is one of the greatest organisers of musical performances in Thailand. Call him on 0899833351. Or Line benben.
