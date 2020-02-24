A Farmers’ Market takes place every 2nd Saturday of the month at the Holiday Inn hotel on Pattaya Beach Road from 10.30 am – 3.30 p.m. Products range from wellness items, jewelry, freshly prepared food, organic vegetables and fruits.
Latest Stories
Shopping
A Farmers’ Market takes place every 2nd Saturday of the month at the Holiday Inn hotel on Pattaya Beach Road from 10.30 am -...
Thailand Grand Prix to be held as scheduled in Buri Ram (Mar 20-22)
BANGKOK - Amid fears of coronavirus spreading, the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) has confirmed that Thailand Grand Prix motorcycling event 2020 will be...
Pattaya vets give free pet sterilizations, shots
Nongprue municipality offered sterilizations and vaccinations for pets at no charge. The Chonburi Provincial Livestock Office joined Nongprue Deputy Mayor Suwat Ratchathawattanakul at the municipal...
Delayed Kasetsin 9 Pattaya roadworks to finish ‘soon’
Pattaya officials declined to estimate when a two-year road project on Pratamnak Hill in Pattaya would be completed. (adsbygoogle...
Cloud seeders said they made it rain in Pattaya this year
Blink and you might have missed it, but the Royal Rainmaking Center claims it successfully made it rain in the East twice this year. ...