Pattaya Sport Club Golf Schedule – Friday May 24, 2019 – May 30, 2019

0
102

DATE: Fri
24		 Set 25 Sun
26		 Mon
27		 Tue
28		 Wed
29		 Thu
30		 Fri
31
PSC

The next PSC monthly golf tournament
is a Rainbow format event at Pattaya C.C. on June 11

Apple’s Irish Pattaya C.C. Treasure Hill
Bunker Boys Kabin Buri
Laem Chabang
Greenwood		 The Emerald
Cafe Kronborg
Colin’s Golf Plutaluang Green Valley Pattavia
Burapha		 Greenwood
Growling Swan
Pattavia		 Eastem Star

Billabong Golf		 Burapha
Phoenix
Green Valley		 Burapha
Le Katai Pleasant Valley
Greenwood		 Treasure Hill
Khao Kheow		 Plutaluang Pleasant Valley
Lewiinski’s Siam Old Coures Green Valley
Siam Old Coures
The Links Pattaya C.C.
Laem Chabang
Royal Lakeside		 Plutaluang
I Rovers
Greenwood
Retox Game On Crystal Bay
Greenwood
Pattavia		 Khao Kheow
Siam Country Mt. Shadow Greenwood
Sugar Shack Pattana Laem Chabang
Treasure Hill
Harry’s Golf
The Golf Club Khao Kheow Green Valley Pattavia Treasure Hill Silky Oaks
The Players Lounge Green Valley
Tropical Golf Greenwood Royal Lakeside
Valley View Hackers Green Valley
Green Valley
Green Valley		 Green Valley
Outback Golf Bar

 

The Bunker Boys meet at Woody’s Bar on Soi Skaw Beach for golf outings every Monday, Wednesday and Friday (www.bunkersociety.com) or call 094368 3580, 081 788 2338 or 087 693 7803. Transportation leaves from Cafe Kronborg on Soi Diana Inn at 8:15 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, (contact Dave on tel. 038 602 2117). Colin’s Bar plays golf Sun/Mon/Wed & Fri (www.colinsbar.com). The Growling Swan plays golf on Monday & Thursday (www.thegrowlingswan.com). Lewinski’s in Soi Pattayaland 1 (Soi 13/3), play Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Transport is available, call Marcus on 089 503 9179 for further information and booking. The Pattaya Links Hotel Golf Society departs from Soi Buakhao on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Call Phil on 0625 933 380 or visit www.thelinkshotelpattaya.com. The Golf Club is located on Soij LK Metro. Call Phil on 090 769 3778.  Tropical Golf meets at BJ’s Holiday Lodge at 8am on Tuesday’ & Friday. Call Derek on 089 034 0629. Retox Golf – Tel. (Paul) 0923744276, Email [email protected]

