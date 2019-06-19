Pattaya Sport Club Golf Schedule – Friday June 21, 2019 – June 27, 2019

DATE: 		Fri
21		 Set 22 Sun
23		 Mon
24		 Tue
25		 Wed
26		 Thu
27		 Fri
28

PSC

The next PSC monthly golf tournament is
a 2-Person BB Stableford event at Laem Chabang C.C. on July 15
Apple’s Irish Greenwood Laem Chabang Pattana
Bunker Boys Pattavia Pattana Greenwood Bangpakong
Cafe Kronborg TBA TBA
Colin’s Golf Pleasant Valley Green Valley Bangpra Greenwood
Growling Swan Treasure Hill Pattavia

Billabong Golf		 Burapha Phoenix Green Valley Burapha
Le Katai Pleasant Valley Greenwood Plutaluang Bangpra Pattavia Pleasant Valley
Lewiinski’s Siam Old Coures Green Valley Siam Old Coures Siam Old Coures
The Links Pattaya C.C. Laem Chabang Royal Lakeside Pattavia
I Rovers Greenwood
Retox Game On Pattavia Greenwood Pleasant Valley Khao Kheow
Siam Country Pattavia Burapha
Sugar Shack Bangpra Pattana Burapha Pleasant Valley
Harry’s Golf
The Golf Club Silky Oak Green Valley Greenwood Parichat Khao Kheow
The Players Lounge Green Valley
Tropical Golf Royal Lakeside Treasure Hill
Valley View Hackers Green Valley Green Valley Green Valley Green Valley
Outback Golf Bar

 

The Bunker Boys meet at Woody’s Bar on Soi Skaw Beach for golf outings every Monday, Wednesday and Friday (www.bunkersociety.com) or call 094368 3580, 081 788 2338 or 087 693 7803. Transportation leaves from Cafe Kronborg on Soi Diana Inn at 8:15 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, (contact Dave on tel. 038 602 2117). Colin’s Bar plays golf Sun/Mon/Wed & Fri (www.colinsbar.com). The Growling Swan plays golf on Monday & Thursday (www.thegrowlingswan.com). Lewinski’s in Soi Pattayaland 1 (Soi 13/3), play Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Transport is available, call Marcus on 089 503 9179 for further information and booking. The Pattaya Links Hotel Golf Society departs from Soi Buakhao on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Call Phil on 0625 933 380 or visit www.thelinkshotelpattaya.com. The Golf Club is located on Soij LK Metro. Call Phil on 090 769 3778.  Tropical Golf meets at BJ’s Holiday Lodge at 8am on Tuesday’ & Friday. Call Derek on 089 034 0629. Retox Golf – Tel. (Paul) 0923744276, Email [email protected]

