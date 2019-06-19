Pattaya Sport Club Golf Schedule – Friday June 21, 2019 – June 27, 2019



DATE: Fri

21 Set 22 Sun

23 Mon

24 Tue

25 Wed

26 Thu

27 Fri

28 PSC The next PSC monthly golf tournament is

a 2-Person BB Stableford event at Laem Chabang C.C. on July 15 Apple’s Irish Greenwood Laem Chabang Pattana Bunker Boys Pattavia Pattana Greenwood Bangpakong Cafe Kronborg TBA TBA Colin’s Golf Pleasant Valley Green Valley Bangpra Greenwood Growling Swan Treasure Hill Pattavia

Billabong Golf Burapha Phoenix Green Valley Burapha Le Katai Pleasant Valley Greenwood Plutaluang Bangpra Pattavia Pleasant Valley Lewiinski’s Siam Old Coures Green Valley Siam Old Coures Siam Old Coures The Links Pattaya C.C. Laem Chabang Royal Lakeside Pattavia I Rovers Greenwood Retox Game On Pattavia Greenwood Pleasant Valley Khao Kheow Siam Country Pattavia Burapha Sugar Shack Bangpra Pattana Burapha Pleasant Valley Harry’s Golf The Golf Club Silky Oak Green Valley Greenwood Parichat Khao Kheow The Players Lounge Green Valley Tropical Golf Royal Lakeside Treasure Hill Valley View Hackers Green Valley Green Valley Green Valley Green Valley Outback Golf Bar

The Bunker Boys meet at Woody’s Bar on Soi Skaw Beach for golf outings every Monday, Wednesday and Friday (www.bunkersociety.com) or call 094368 3580, 081 788 2338 or 087 693 7803. Transportation leaves from Cafe Kronborg on Soi Diana Inn at 8:15 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, (contact Dave on tel. 038 602 2117). Colin’s Bar plays golf Sun/Mon/Wed & Fri (www.colinsbar.com). The Growling Swan plays golf on Monday & Thursday (www.thegrowlingswan.com). Lewinski’s in Soi Pattayaland 1 (Soi 13/3), play Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Transport is available, call Marcus on 089 503 9179 for further information and booking. The Pattaya Links Hotel Golf Society departs from Soi Buakhao on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Call Phil on 0625 933 380 or visit www.thelinkshotelpattaya.com. The Golf Club is located on Soij LK Metro. Call Phil on 090 769 3778. Tropical Golf meets at BJ’s Holiday Lodge at 8am on Tuesday’ & Friday. Call Derek on 089 034 0629. Retox Golf – Tel. (Paul) 0923744276, Email [email protected]