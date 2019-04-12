Pattaya Sport Club Golf Schedule – Friday April 12, 2019 – April 18, 2019

DATE: Fri
12		 Set 13 Sun
14		 Mon
15		 Tue
16		 Wed
17		 Thu
18		 Fri
19

PSC

The next PSC monthly tournament is a
2-person scramble on May 16 at Phoenix Golf Golf Club
Apple’s Irish Greenwood TBA TBA TBA
Bunker Boys Khao Kheow Crystal Bay Khao Yai Tour No Game
Cafe Kronborg TBA TBA
Colin’s Golf Pleasant Valley Green Valley Crystal Bay Burapha No Game
Growling Swan TBA TBA

Billabong Golf		 Burapha Phoenix Green Valley Burapha
Le Katai Pleasant Valley Crystal Bay Mt. Shadow Eastern Star Plutaluang
Lewiinski’s
The Links Treasure Hill Greenwood Pattaya C.C. No Game
I Rovers Pattana
Retox Game On Treasure Hill Hua Hin Trip Hua Hin Trip Hua Hin Trip Hua Hin Trip Hua Hin Trip
Siam Country Pleasant Valley Treasure Hill
Sugar Shack Pleasant Valley Pattavia Pleasant Valley Eastern Star
Harry’s Golf TBA TBA TBA TBA
The Golf Club Silky Oak TBA TBA TBA TBA
The Players Lounge Green Valley
Tropical Golf Greenwood TBA TBA
Valley View Hackers Green Valley Green Valley Green Valley Green Valley
Outback Golf Bar

 

The Bunker Boys meet at Woody’s Bar on Soi Skaw Beach for golf outings every Monday, Wednesday and Friday (www.bunkersociety.com) or call 094368 3580, 081 788 2338 or 087 693 7803. Transportation leaves from Cafe Kronborg on Soi Diana Inn at 8:15 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, (contact Dave on tel. 038 602 2117). Colin’s Bar plays golf Sun/Mon/Wed & Fri (www.colinsbar.com). The Growling Swan plays golf on Monday & Thursday (www.thegrowlingswan.com). Lewinski’s in Soi Pattayaland 1 (Soi 13/3), play Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Transport is available, call Marcus on 089 503 9179 for further information and booking. The Pattaya Links Hotel Golf Society departs from Soi Buakhao on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Call Phil on 0625 933 380 or visit www.thelinkshotelpattaya.comThe Golf Club is located on Soij LK Metro. Call Phil on 090 769 3778. Tropical Golf meets at BJ’s Holiday Lodge at 8am on Tuesday’ & Friday. Call Derek on 089 034 0629. Retox Golf – Tel. (Paul) 0923744276, Email [email protected]

