Shophouse on busy road 3.9mil / rent 19,000THB/m
1 of 14
Shophouse with 4 floors on busy road in South Pattaya ; 250 sqm living space; groundfloor: 40 sqm shop with kitchen, terrace and bathroom; Total: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, music room, penthouse lounge with kitchen, terrace, 5 aircons, marble floors, renovated in high standard; 3,900,000 THB; Rent 19,000 THB/monthly
http://gopropertythailand.expubwebsites.net/Property/Shophouse-in-busy-road-for-sale-or-rent-59005
62/284-286 Moo12, Thepprasit Road, Pattaya City
T.Nongprue, A.Banglamung, Chonburi 20150, Thailand
Mobile: +66 (0)93 161 5995 (Deutsch, English) – +66 (0)85 905 7661 (Thai)
Fax: +66 (0)38 411 833
Email: [email protected]
Website: http://www.gopropertythailand.com