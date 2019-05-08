New 50sqm Condo in Soi Khao Noi 1 of 15

New 50sqm Condominium on 7th floor, in Soi Khao Noi (Wat Boonsamphan) Pattaya City, 2 km from Sukhumvit HW, east of Pattaya, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2TVs, fridge, microwave, cabinet, 6th feet beds, couch+table set, TV desk, double curtains, carpets, wallpaper, smoke detectors, 3 sets room and 2 mailbox keys, make-up table, lamp desks, electricity and water ready, 1,000 baht maintenence fees per month.

Very near to banks, fresh markets, mini-marts, Tops supermarket, public transport, near motorway to Bangkok airport and Rayong. Swimming pools, fitness, big parking lot, 24 hours security, CCTVs, 2 key cards, Pattaya sea view from balcony, quiet, ready to move in. 2,690,000 THB, Rent 15,000 THB per month

http://www.gopropertythailand.com/Property/New-50sqm-Condo-in-Soi-Khao-Noi-57496

62/284-286 Moo12, Thepprasit Road, Pattaya City

T.Nongprue, A.Banglamung, Chonburi 20150, Thailand

Mobile: +66 (0)93 161 5995 (Deutsch, English) – +66 (0)85 905 7661 (Thai)

Fax: +66 (0)38 411 833

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.gopropertythailand.com