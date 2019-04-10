Jomtien Sea View Studio For Rent, 20,000 THB/m

Jomtien Sea View Studio Condo
Studio condo with Jomtien Sea View, 48sqm on Thappraya road. 1TV, fridge, microwave, kitchenette. Well maintained, security guards, CCTV surveillance, car parks, laundry, A/C, fully furnished, big balcony, gym, swimming pool, 2 mins walk to 10-baht taxi. Food Marts, Bus station, massages, restaurants in the area. Rent 20,000 THB per month
