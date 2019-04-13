Guesthouse in the City of Pattaya, 12 rooms, 9.6 mil, Rent 60,000/m

Guesthouse in the City of Pattaya 1 of 11

Guesthouse in the heart of Pattaya, close Thappraya Road; Land: 160Twah (840sqm Land) and aprox. 800sqm guesthouse rooms on 2 floors; 10 rooms with 14 beds in total and 2 staff rooms; 5 rooms with terrace and acces in the garden, 5 rooms with balcony on first floor; tropical garden; family owned since 30 years

http://www.gopropertythailand.com/Property/Guesthouse-in-the-City-of-Pattaya-43213

62/284-286 Moo12, Thepprasit Road, Pattaya City

T.Nongprue, A.Banglamung, Chonburi 20150, Thailand

Mobile: +66 (0)93 161 5995 (Deutsch, English) – +66 (0)85 905 7661 (Thai)

Fax: +66 (0)38 411 833

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.gopropertythailand.com